Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,713 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Block were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Block by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 22,781 shares worth $1,364,733. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Block stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

