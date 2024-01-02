Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 82,800 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,619.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,009,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 988,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $284,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 2.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

