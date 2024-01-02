Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,223 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,440 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,781. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

