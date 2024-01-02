Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 44.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

