Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 44.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Price Performance
Shares of HAS stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.