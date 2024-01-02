Head-To-Head Contrast: Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) and Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) and Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Titan International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Titan International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan International and Concrete Leveling Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International $2.17 billion 0.42 $176.30 million $1.95 7.63 Concrete Leveling Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -101.15

Analyst Ratings

Titan International has higher revenue and earnings than Concrete Leveling Systems. Concrete Leveling Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan International and Concrete Leveling Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International 0 0 0 0 N/A Concrete Leveling Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Titan International and Concrete Leveling Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International 6.35% 25.27% 8.23% Concrete Leveling Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Titan International beats Concrete Leveling Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it provides bias and light truck tires; and products for ATVs, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as specialty and train brakes. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and own distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

