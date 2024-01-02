Head to Head Contrast: Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) vs. Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Onyx Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A Onyx Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Onyx Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lifezone Metals and Onyx Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lifezone Metals presently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 67.77%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Onyx Acquisition Co. I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Onyx Acquisition Co. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $2.34 million 138.20 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Onyx Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Onyx Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Summary

Lifezone Metals beats Onyx Acquisition Co. I on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

(Get Free Report)

Onyx Acquisition Co. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials. The company was formerly known as Jumpball Construction Tech. Onyx Acquisition Co. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.