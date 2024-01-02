Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.61.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,653. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

