Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Up 31.0% in December

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $599,000. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 119.0% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.36. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

