High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.94

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.94 and traded as high as C$11.96. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$11.82, with a volume of 18,838 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 target price on High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLF
High Liner Foods Price Performance
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$348.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.31 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.6846154 EPS for the current year.
High Liner Foods Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than High Liner Foods
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.