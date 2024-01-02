High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.94

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.94 and traded as high as C$11.96. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$11.82, with a volume of 18,838 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 target price on High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.16. The stock has a market cap of C$393.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$348.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.31 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.6846154 EPS for the current year.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

