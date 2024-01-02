Howard Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.61. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,653. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

