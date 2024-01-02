HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $618.02

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 618.02 ($7.87) and traded as high as GBX 635.50 ($8.09). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 635.50 ($8.09), with a volume of 5,429,534 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.44) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.44) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 787.60 ($10.03).

Get HSBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Stock Up 0.6 %

HSBC Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 611.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 618.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,888.89%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.