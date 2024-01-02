HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $584.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $584.62.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $580.54 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $267.99 and a 1-year high of $593.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.79 and a 200 day moving average of $504.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -161.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,246 shares of company stock worth $21,068,155. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

