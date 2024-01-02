Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.58 and traded as high as C$7.39. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 525,970 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$669.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.12983 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

