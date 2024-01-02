Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 237,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HURN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,508,680.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,508,680.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,514 shares of company stock worth $1,512,900 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.8 %

HURN opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.