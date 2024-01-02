ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.16

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $254.16 and traded as high as $285.34. ICON Public shares last traded at $283.07, with a volume of 286,200 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

ICON Public Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.55 and a 200 day moving average of $254.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ICON Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in ICON Public by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in ICON Public by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ICON Public by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

