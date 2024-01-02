Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €6.40 ($7.03). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €6.33 ($6.96), with a volume of 4,700 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 million, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of €3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth $574,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth $57,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

