IFP Advisors Inc Has $46,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,997,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

