IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 997.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

