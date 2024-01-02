IFP Advisors Inc Sells 47,746 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,746 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 381.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 424.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the period. KGH Ltd boosted its position in United States Steel by 38.6% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United States Steel by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

X stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

