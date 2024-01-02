IFP Advisors Inc Sells 554 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 36.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after purchasing an additional 567,083 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $2,459,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

