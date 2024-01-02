IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.33

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.33 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.02 ($0.11). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 9.51 ($0.12), with a volume of 114,190 shares trading hands.

IGas Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.33. The company has a market cap of £18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.10 and a beta of -0.04.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

