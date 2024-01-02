Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

