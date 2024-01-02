Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $736.92

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.92 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 781.20 ($9.95). Informa shares last traded at GBX 781.20 ($9.95), with a volume of 842,656 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on INF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 780 ($9.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.82) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Investec downgraded Informa to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Informa from GBX 885 ($11.27) to GBX 890 ($11.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Informa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 815.83 ($10.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The company has a market capitalization of £10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,124.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 747.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 736.92.

In other news, insider Patrick Martell sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 769 ($9.79), for a total value of £615,200 ($783,394.88). 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.



Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

