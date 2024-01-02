Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1 %

BSEP stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

