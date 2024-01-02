Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,909,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 1,484,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 187.2 days.
Innovent Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of IVBXF opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Innovent Biologics has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.41.
About Innovent Biologics
