Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of INSI stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $17.52.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

About Insight Select Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4,349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

