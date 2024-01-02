Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of INSI stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $17.52.
Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.
Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund
About Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Select Income Fund
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.