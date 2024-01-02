International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

