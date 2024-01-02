Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Up 30.0% in December

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $162.14 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $127.71 and a 12 month high of $167.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.51.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $4.46 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Title by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

