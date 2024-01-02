IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $810,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $495.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.83. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.