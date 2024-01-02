IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 11,643 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average of $159.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

