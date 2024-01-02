iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.10

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $17.42. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 3,373,400 shares.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

