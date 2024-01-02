ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.00

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 58.30 ($0.74). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.76), with a volume of 287,852 shares traded.

ITM Power Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73. The firm has a market capitalization of £370.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITM Power

In other ITM Power news, insider Dennis Schulz purchased 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £301.04 ($383.34). In related news, insider Simon Bourne bought 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £300.12 ($382.17). Also, insider Dennis Schulz bought 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £301.04 ($383.34). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,169 shares of company stock worth $75,043. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

