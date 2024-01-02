Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Japan Real Estate Investment stock opened at $3,881.42 on Tuesday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $3,881.42 and a 12-month high of $3,881.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,881.42.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

