Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.42.
Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Japan Tobacco
About Japan Tobacco
Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Tobacco
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Invest in Esports
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.