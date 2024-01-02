Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Japan Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

