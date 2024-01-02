Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jiuzi Trading Down 3.3 %

JZXN opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

