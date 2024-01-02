Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $377.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.66 and its 200-day moving average is $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

