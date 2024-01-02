JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.0% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $170.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $170.69. The firm has a market cap of $491.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

