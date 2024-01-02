JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $170.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69. The stock has a market cap of $491.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

