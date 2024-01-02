KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,148 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $5,380,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 57.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

