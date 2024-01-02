Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,426.41

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,426.41 ($18.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,677.68 ($21.36). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,662 ($21.16), with a volume of 43,933 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KWS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($26.61) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,405 ($30.63).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWS

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Insider Activity at Keywords Studios

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,426.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,525.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,616.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £49,994.84 ($63,663.36). In other news, insider Don Robert purchased 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($17.66) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($85,643.23). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,316 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.84 ($63,663.36). 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.