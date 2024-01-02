Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 316,968 shares trading hands.

Kibo Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.02.

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

