KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.90

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.90 and traded as low as C$8.90. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$9.02, with a volume of 28,919 shares traded.
KP Tissue Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of C$89.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.90.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4297953 earnings per share for the current year.
KP Tissue Dividend Announcement
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KP Tissue
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.