KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.90

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.90 and traded as low as C$8.90. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$9.02, with a volume of 28,919 shares traded.

KP Tissue Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$89.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.90.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4297953 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

KP Tissue Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.14%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

