Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRKNF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.53.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

