Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRKNF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.53.
About Kraken Robotics
