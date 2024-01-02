Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 8,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
