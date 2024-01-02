LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.54

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.54 and traded as high as $31.54. LendingTree shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 379,800 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 134,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in LendingTree by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.