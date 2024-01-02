LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.54

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.54 and traded as high as $31.54. LendingTree shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 379,800 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.
LendingTree Trading Down 3.0 %
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 134,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in LendingTree by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
