LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.54

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.54 and traded as high as $31.54. LendingTree shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 379,800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

LendingTree Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.64 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LendingTree by 183.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

