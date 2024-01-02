Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 383 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

XOM opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $396.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

