Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Libbey shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 245,407 shares.
Libbey Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $927,914.70 and a P/E ratio of 0.05.
Libbey Company Profile
Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Libbey
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.