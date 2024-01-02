Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 31,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.
Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 590.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 564,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 483,152 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Liberty Resources Acquisition
Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Resources Acquisition
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.