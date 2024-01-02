Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.26

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$118.26 and traded as high as C$128.44. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$128.28, with a volume of 159,256 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on L shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.93.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.23 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3515625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier acquired 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$121.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,433,868.51. In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier acquired 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$121.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,433,868.51. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. 54.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

